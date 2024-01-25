KWHL KWHL Logo

Kind Cashier Rescues Mom With Fussy Toddler In The Best Way

January 25, 2024 6:39AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Mary-Ann Byrnes was shopping with her toddler daughter, also named Mary-Ann, at a Dollar Tree in New Jersey and it was busy. As they were checking out, little Mary-Ann started a meltdown and Fatimah, the cashier…understood the assignment!

She asked if the little girl could help her scan the items, and that was the magic trick! So Fatimah the cashier held little Mary-Ann as she scanned the items and had a ball!

It was captured on video, and mom Mary-Ann and Fatimah have kept in touch despite Fatimah getting transferred to a store closer to her home! 

 

FULL STORY HERE

 

Recently Played

Second ChanceShinedown
5:39pm
Bark At The MoonOzzy Osbourne
5:27pm
I DisappearMetallica
5:23pm
My WaveSoundgarden
5:18pm
ArtificialDaughtry
5:14pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is A Secret Author
2

Pauly Shore Will Play Richard Simmons In New Biopic
3

Officials respond to pipeline leak at Point Thomson gas field on Alaska’s North Slope
4

Jessica Simpson and Her Daughter Recreate Her “Chicken Or Tuna” Moment
5

Bodycam Footage Shows Rescue Of Mom And Baby From Sinking Car