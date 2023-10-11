KWHL KWHL Logo

Kindergartner Raises $20,000 For Lahaina Relief With Lemonade Stand

October 11, 2023 7:03AM AKDT
Edison is 5 and was inspired after a family trip to Hawaii to raise money to help the people of Lahaina after devastating fires. He crafted a pretty solid menu of lemonade, sparkling water, popsicles, and suckers…all one dollar!

It was only open for one day, but they set up a way to donate online with Edison’s parent’s companies matching donations $4 for every $1 that came in.  The grand total was over $20,000!

