Kirstie Alley Passes At 71 After Brief Cancer Battle

December 6, 2022 2:52AM AKST
Kirstie Alley Passes At 71 After Brief Cancer Battle

Actress Kirstie Alley’s children released a statement announcing their mother had passed away 71 yesterday following a short battle with cancer. “To all our friends, far and wide around the world,” read the statement from her children True, 30 and Lillie, 28. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

She was best known for playing Rebecca Howe on NBC’s Cheers, which earned her 5 of her 8 Emmys.   She then starred on NBC’s Veronica’s Closet for three seasons, from September 1997 to December 2000. You also saw her with John Travolta in the hit comedy Look Who’s Talking (1989) and two sequels in 1990 and 1993.

