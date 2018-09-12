An Alaska report indicates that Kodiak has the highest rent in the state this year despite its average rate of rent decreasing from the prior year.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s report released last week shows Kodiak’s average rental rate dropped from $1,433 to $1,370 this year, remaining the highest in the state.

Sitka and Valdez-Cordova tied for the second highest average rent at $1,300.

According to the report, rent increased in nearly all areas of the state, with the most and least expensive locations staying in line with historical trends.

Kodiak’s vacancies rates increased from last year, rising to 9 percent from 6.7 percent. According to the report, losses in net migration might be the cause.

