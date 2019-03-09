Korn and Alice in Chains announce 2019 North American Tour

Korn and Alice in Chains are teaming up for a North American tour starting on July 18 and finishing up Sept. 4. Ummmm, yes please.

Underoath, the Fever 333 and H099o9 will all provide support on the tour, with Fever and Ho99o9 switching off as the shows progress.

In January, Jonathan Davis confirmed that he was tracking vocals for Korn’s next album, their first since issuing The Serenity of Suffering in 2016. The singer also hinted at what fans can expect from the new material, stating that it will be “groove-oriented,” not that the statements makes things clearer considering Korn have been rhythm-focused throughout their career.

Meanwhile, 2019 Grammy nominees Alice in Chains and Underoath both have 2018 records — Rainier Fog and Erase Me — that they can tour under.

Korn, Alice in Chains, Underoath 2019 Tour Dates:

July 18 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater*

July 20 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

July 21- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

July 23 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

July 25 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

July 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena*

July 28 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

July 30 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

July 31 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 02 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Aug. 03 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion^

Aug. 06 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Aug. 07 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Aug. 09 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center^

Aug. 10 – Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre*

Aug. 11 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

Aug. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

Aug. 14 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 17 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion+

Aug. 18 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center+

Aug. 20 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

Aug. 21 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Aug. 23 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Aug. 25 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center+

Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre+

Aug. 30 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance+

Aug. 31 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion+

Sept. 02 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sept. 04 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+

*with HO99O9

+with FEVER 333

^support TBA