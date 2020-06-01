Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Its First “National Doughnut Week”
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: A Krispy Kreme Donuts sign is seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
I think we all know that Friday, June 5 is National Doughnut Day. Or maybe that’s just me. Anyhow, Krispy Kreme is stepping it up a notch and is celebrating its first “National Doughnut Week” with five days of free donuts starting Monday (Today People), with no purchase necessary.
“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate, but with days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it’s easier than ever for fans to participate,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.
According to Wikipedia National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day — is on the first Friday of June of each year, succeeding the Doughnut event created by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938 to honor those of their members who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.[1]
So get your donut on for free!