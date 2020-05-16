Kroger offers Fred Meyer workers extra pay after outcry
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The parent company of grocer Fred Meyer has announced it will provide “thank you” payments to hourly employees after a union outcry over the company ending a $2 per hour pay bump it implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic. KREM-TV reports the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union held rallies Friday at Fred Meyer stores seeking additional pay from parent company Kroger for workers while the pandemic continues. Kroger officials said Friday bonus payments of $400 and $200 for full- and part-time employees will be paid in two installments in May and June. Fred Meyer has locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.