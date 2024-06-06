KWHL KWHL Logo

Kwhale is Live at Matanuska Eagle River!

June 5, 2024 7:44PM AKDT
Share
Kwhale is Live at Matanuska Eagle River!
Courtesy of Matanuska Brewing

This summer Matanuska Eagle River is bringing up three incredible rock shows! First Bret Michaels is bring up nothing but a good time, June 14th for the Midnight Solstice Parti-Gras.

Then June 22nd Pop Evil will be rockin’ the main stage with local opener, THERA.

Finally, July 27th powerhouse rock vocalist Geoff Tate screams onto the mainstage at Matanuska Eagle River. Gates open at 5pm.

Three amazing shows, one place to see them. Matanuska Eagle River.

Tickets for all shows available here.

Recently Played

If It Doesnt HurtNothing More
10:18pm
Here To StayKorn
10:14pm
The Beautiful PeopleMarilyn Manson
10:10pm
V.a.n (ft. Poppy)Bad Omens
10:07pm
When Im Gone3 Doors Down
10:03pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco
2

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour
3

DOJ Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster
4

Judge weighs arguments in case seeking to disqualify ranked choice repeal measure from Alaska ballot
5

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Say They Have One More “Bad Boys” Movie In Them