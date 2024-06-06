Kwhale is Live at Matanuska Eagle River!

This summer Matanuska Eagle River is bringing up three incredible rock shows! First Bret Michaels is bring up nothing but a good time, June 14th for the Midnight Solstice Parti-Gras.

Then June 22nd Pop Evil will be rockin’ the main stage with local opener, THERA.

Finally, July 27th powerhouse rock vocalist Geoff Tate screams onto the mainstage at Matanuska Eagle River. Gates open at 5pm.

Three amazing shows, one place to see them. Matanuska Eagle River.

Tickets for all shows available here.