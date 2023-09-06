Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Seen Kissing At Beyonce’s Concert

They’ve been rumored to be a thing for six months, and now it seems Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet confirmed their romance at the Beyonce tour stop in L.A. Monday. TMZ posted video of the two kissing and holding hands in the VIP section. A source told People that the relationship is “fun and uncomplicated” for Jenner. “[Chalamet] makes Kylie happy,” the insider added. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

It was Beyonce’s birthday show and tons of celebs were there. Kylie and Timothee were hanging out with Jenner’s sister, Kendall, as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian. There was a little controversy though, as Chalamet got criticized for appearing to smoke inside SoFi Stadium…which a no-no.