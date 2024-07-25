Lady Gaga AND Celine Dion Set to Perform at Paris Olympics

After much speculation, Lady Gaga has been confirmed to perform at the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics! There are rumors that she might be joined by other artists, like Celine Dion and Dua Lipa.

Lady Gaga & Céline Dion will reportedly perform “La Vie en rose” together at the Paris Olympics, according to journalist @ThierryMoreauTM. pic.twitter.com/snq4sJrtRm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2024

Gaga and Dion were seen arriving in Paris ahead of the Olympics, sparking rumors about their involvement in the event. The Grammy and Oscar-winning performer has been busy with her upcoming movie and Las Vegas residency show.

The opening ceremony will feature a parade of 10,500 athletes on the River Seine. The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony will air on NBC at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday (July 26) and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics.