Lady Gaga Won’t Have To Pay The Reward She Offered For Stolen Dogs

July 11, 2023 5:27AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Remember in 2021 when Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen and her dogwalker was shot?  She offered up a $500,000 no-questions-asked reward for their return. There was a taker…but turns out that person was involved in the crime to begin with.

A woman named Jennifer McBride tried to claim the money but in December, she plead no contest to receiving stolen property in connection with the theft. Then it got even BOLDER because she SUED Gaga for breach of contract, fraud by false promise, and fraud by misrepresentation for not paying her the $500,000. McBride wanted $1.5 million in damages, but a judge has now thrown out the lawsuit, stating the obvious: what would allow McBride “to benefit from her admitted wrongdoing.”

Gaga’s dog walker made a full recovery from his injuries.

 

MORE HERE

