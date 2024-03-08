KWHL KWHL Logo

Lance Bass Spilling Tea On New NSYNC Song

March 7, 2024 4:04PM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

You’ve seen the tracklist where the tea was spilled that there is an NSYNC track called “Paradise” on Justin Timberlake’s upcoming album. Now Lance Bass says we’re gonna like it EVEN BETTER than their “Trolls Band Together” song!

He admits they recorded it awhile ago and it’s been tough to keep the secret!! He even goes as far as to say it’s one of his favorite they’ve EVER recorded together!!

Justin’s Everything I Thought It Was drops March 15th!

Recently Played

Nice To Know YouIncubus
2:37pm
Dark VoidAsking Alexandria
2:35pm
PlushStone Temple Pilots
2:30pm
Bleed It OutLinkin Park
2:27pm
MotherDanzig
2:17pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Josey Scott's Saliva Live at Koots March 30th!
2

Shooting stuns indigenous whaling village on Alaska’s desolate North Slope
3

Assault claims roil Iditarod sled dog race as 2 top mushers are disqualified, then 1 reinstated
4

Man found guilty of murder in Alaska Native woman’s killing that was captured on stolen memory card
5

Taylor Swift Gives Her Hat To A Young Fan In Sydney With Incurable Brain Cancer