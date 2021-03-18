      Weather Alert

Last musher brings dogs over Iditarod finish line

Mar 18, 2021 @ 10:27am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is officially over, days after musher Dallas Seavey won a record-tying fifth championship. Victoria Hardwick finished the race in 10 days after midnight on Thursday, claiming the competition’s Red Lantern Award. The lantern is an Alaska tradition awarded to the last place finisher. Race officials say the award honors the final musher’s perseverance in not giving up. Hardwick is from Bethel, Alaska and finished 36rd. This year’s race started March 7 with 47 mushers. Nine scratched and one was withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19. The traditional 1,000-mile race across Alaska was shortened to a 850-mile loop because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

#Trending
Amazing Single-Take Video Of A Drone Flying Through A Bowling Alley
The Latest Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailers
Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret
Nonprofits hail anti-poverty aspects of COVID relief measure
Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are ‘reckless’
2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD