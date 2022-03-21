      Weather Alert

Late Alaska Representative Don Young To Lie In State At U.S. Capitol

Mar 21, 2022 @ 10:06am

WASHINGTON (AP) – Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in U.S. House history, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on March 29.

That’s according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced the honor on Monday.

Young’s office announced the congressman’s death in a statement Friday night.

He was 88.

Young, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 1973, was known for his brusque style.

He was elected in 2020 to serve his 25th term as Alaska’s only member.

