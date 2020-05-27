Launch Is Around 12:30pm Alaska Time. Watch Live Here!
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - FEBRUARY 05: The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket sits on launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center as it is prepared for tomorrow's lift-off on February 5, 2018 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket, which is the most powerful rocket in the world, is scheduled to make its maiden flight between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. tomorrow. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Watch history unfold as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the ISS today. This mission marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil.
Set a reminder to tune for joint NASA/SpaceX coverage starting at 12:15 p.m. EDT, with liftoff currently targeted for 4:33 p.m. EDT. 🚀