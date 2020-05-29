WATCH LIVE: Launch Scheduled For May 30th At 11:22am
Let’s try this again and hope for better weather.
Watch history unfold on Saturday, May 30, as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. This mission marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil. The first launch attempt on May 27 was scrubbed due to weather.
Set a reminder to tune for joint NASA/SpaceX coverage starting at 7 a.m. AKT, with liftoff currently targeted for 11:22 a.m. AKT. 🚀