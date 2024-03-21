KWHL KWHL Logo

Lauryn Hill And GNR Land In Grammy Hall of Fame

March 21, 2024 8:12AM AKDT
The Recording Academy is rolling out the red carpet for the 2024 inductees for the Grammy Hall of Fame, which include iconic albums such as Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction, and De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising.

These albums, along with others from artists like Buena Vista Social Club and Donna Summer, will be honored at the Grammy Hall of Fame gala and concert in Los Angeles on May 21st. The event, celebrating its 50th year, aims to recognize recordings that have made a significant impact on the music industry and cultural landscape.

 

