Lawmaker likens virus screening stickers to Star of David
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker has defended asking whether stickers that individuals may be asked to wear as part of a Capitol coronavirus screening process will be “available as a yellow Star of David.” Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter of Nikiski says he was serious in making the comment in an email chain with other legislators. He was responding to proposed protocols aimed at guarding against the virus as lawmakers prepare to reconvene Monday. He says he was making a point about loss of liberties. Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, called Carpenter’s remark disgusting.