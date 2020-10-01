      Weather Alert

Lawsuit challenges Alaska Medicaid transgender coverage

Oct 1, 2020 @ 8:55am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit has challenged the legality of a rule in Alaska’s Medicaid program that excludes transgender residents from coverage for transition-related health care. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the lawsuit argues that the exclusion is a civil rights violation. The lawsuit names as defendants the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and department Commissioner Adam Crum. Alaska is one of 10 states with a Medicaid program explicitly excluding the transition-related coverage. The lawsuit describes events when plaintiffs Swan Being, Robin Black and Austin Reed sought transition-related care and were told Alaska Medicaid would not cover the treatment.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.