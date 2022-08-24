KWHL KWHL Logo

Legendary NFL Quarterback Len Dawson Dies

August 24, 2022 5:51AM AKDT
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday.

He was 87.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970 entered hospice care on Aug. 12.

“Lenny the Cool” went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.

He also was inducted as a broadcaster in 2012.

Dawson spent several decades working on local TV broadcast while also doing color analysis for NBC and hosting HBO’s iconic “Inside the NFL.”

Recently Played

Shotgun BluesVolbeat|
10:28pm
City Of The DeadHollywood Undead|
10:25pm
RealizeAc/dc|
10:21pm
Patient Number 9Ozzy Osbourne|
10:16pm
JudithA Perfect Circle|
10:12pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash
2

11 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro
3

Author Salman Rushdie Attacked On Lecture Stage In New York
4

House Passes Inflation Reduction Act, Sends Measure To President
5

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed