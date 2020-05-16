Legislative allowances paid after Alaska lawmakers recessed
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature suspended its session in late March over coronavirus concerns, but records show one-third of lawmakers accepted a $287 daily payment for three weeks beyond that. The Legislative Affairs Agency shows payments were made through what would have been the 90-day session. A Senate majority spokesperson says the allowance was paid automatically, and legislators had to contact accounting officials to reject or change the amount. Some legislators said the allowance helped with rent or other costs, and some stayed in Juneau. An aide to one senator said he didn’t intend to take an allowance during that period and reimbursed the cost.