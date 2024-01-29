KWHL KWHL Logo

Lenny Kravitz Will Get The Music Icon Award At The People’s Choice Awards

January 29, 2024 7:53AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Lenny Kravitz will receive the Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards, and take the stage for a multi-song performance. Past recipients include Christina Aguilera (2021) and Shania Twain (2022).

He was last on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards dishing on his daughter Zoe’s upcoming wedding to Channing Tatum!

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E!

