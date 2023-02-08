KWHL KWHL Logo

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Camp Denies He’s Dating A 19-Year-Old Model

February 8, 2023 6:43AM AKST
Share
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Camp Denies He’s Dating A 19-Year-Old Model

More trolling in the media for Leonardo DiCaprio who at 48-years-old, is notorious for dating women not over the age of 25. This time, it’s a rumored romance with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He was spotted with her at an EP launch party for Detroit singer Ebony Riley.

A picture of them sitting next to each other was enough to send Twitter users into an uproar.  One tweet said: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19.” SAVAGE!

DiCaprio’s camp is on damage control telling TMZ they’re not dating,..they were just part of the same group sitting together. DiCaprio is also rumored to be dating 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, who was spotted with him on New Year’s Eve, though she wasn’t at the album release party.

Recently Played

When I Come AroundGreen Day|
11:42am
EdgingBlink182|
11:40am
Through GlassStone Sour|
11:36am
EpicFaith No More|
11:26am
Cut The Line (ft. Beartooth)Papa Roach|
11:22am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2023 Running of the Reindeer!
2

Alaska's Cold War Sleeper Spies - Past Frontier
3

Alaska library board keeps LGBTQ books in youth sections
4

Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man
5

The World’s Oldest Dog Is Over 30-Years-Old