Leonardo DiCaprio’s Camp Denies He’s Dating A 19-Year-Old Model

More trolling in the media for Leonardo DiCaprio who at 48-years-old, is notorious for dating women not over the age of 25. This time, it’s a rumored romance with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He was spotted with her at an EP launch party for Detroit singer Ebony Riley.

A picture of them sitting next to each other was enough to send Twitter users into an uproar. One tweet said: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19.” SAVAGE!

DiCaprio’s camp is on damage control telling TMZ they’re not dating,..they were just part of the same group sitting together. DiCaprio is also rumored to be dating 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, who was spotted with him on New Year’s Eve, though she wasn’t at the album release party.