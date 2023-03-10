Lewis Capaldi Gets A Netflix Documentary

Netflix is rolling out a full length documentary starring Lewis Capaldi next month. How I’m Feeling Now will debut on April 5th and will follow Capaldi returning to his parents’ house in Scotland to start work on his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

A press release says the film “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.”

Capaldi is nervous about it: “I’m pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it. I hope you enjoy it.”