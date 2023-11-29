KWHL KWHL Logo

Lies You SHOULD Tell In Job Interviews

November 29, 2023 8:45AM AKST
Source: YouTube

An employment recruiter who posts advice on TikTok shared “three things to lie about” during a job interview. Some other tips: as to why you want the job…say you think you’re a great fit for the job and the workplace culture and finally where do you see yourself in 5 years?  Working at that company of course!!!

 

@bonniedilber Companies want to hire top talent that will grow with them over time. Here are three things you’re going to want to lie about to present yourself in this way. #interviewtips #jobseekers #jobsearch #interviews #recruiting #careertok ♬ original sound – Bonnie Dilber

That said, there are definitely things NOT to lie about in interviews too!  Happy job hunting!

