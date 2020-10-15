Light earthquake rattles Anchorage, no damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — No damage was immediately reported Thursday morning after a light earthquake rattled Anchorage. The magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck just after 8 a.m., and was felt throughout the Anchorage bowl and in the northern suburbs. The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake was centered about 13 miles (21 kilometers) southeast of Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, located just north of downtown Anchorage. The National Tsunami Warning Center says there was no tsunami created by the earthquake.