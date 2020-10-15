      Weather Alert

Light earthquake rattles Anchorage, no damage

Oct 15, 2020 @ 10:13am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — No damage was immediately reported Thursday morning after a light earthquake rattled Anchorage. The magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck just after 8 a.m., and was felt throughout the Anchorage bowl and in the northern suburbs. The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake was centered about 13 miles (21 kilometers) southeast of Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, located just north of downtown Anchorage. The National Tsunami Warning Center says there was no tsunami created by the earthquake.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.