Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Her First Child

March 15, 2023 7:59AM AKDT
Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom! She announced on Instagram she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she told TMZ.

 

 

36-year-old Lohan married Shammas last year and shared that on her birthday in a post. Lohan met Shammas while she was living in Dubai and dated privately for a few years before getting engaged in November 2021.

 

