Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain

July 29, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
 If you’re a fan of “Friends”, you’ve probably seen the cast during the intro, splashing, dancing, and laughing in the fountain hundreds of times.  Lisa Kudrow was on Conan O’Brien’s Conan Needs A Friend podcast and explained who was responsible for making them laugh after a very long night of takes.  (It was Matthew Perry’s sense of humor…of course!  Cue to 5:20.)

She also said that the writers hadn’t even begun writing his character like that yet, so it was new and entertaining to everyone there. She admitted to watching the show now in the wake of Perry’s passing.

 

