KWHL KWHL Logo

Little Girls Talk To Their Army Dad Through Their Security Camera

February 1, 2023 6:54AM AKST
Share
Little Girls Talk To Their Army Dad Through Their Security Camera

Eight-year-old Adalyn and 5-year-old Myla miss their daddy, Jordan Dorn, who is serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Poland. But they’ve found a unique way to talk to him everyday, and he can see them!  They have “driveway talks” through their home security cameras…and adorable routine they’ve had since they’ve been apart. They even set up a room in their house with a map showing daddy’s location and clocks to show the time difference.

He comes home in 4 months and they are fighting over who gets the first hug!

Recently Played

Wont Stand DownMuse|
6:48pm
Pardon MeIncubus|
6:45pm
Separate Ways (worlds Apart) Feat Lzzy HaleDaughtry|
6:39pm
Its Been AwhileStaind|
6:35pm
Hunger StrikeTemple Of The Dog|
6:25pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2023 Running of the Reindeer!
2

Jamie Lee Curtis Slammed For Creepy Artwork In Her House
3

Alaska's Cold War Sleeper Spies - Past Frontier
4

Alec Baldwin Charged In Fatal “Rust” Set Shooting
5

Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son