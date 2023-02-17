KWHL KWHL Logo

Live-Action “How To Train Your Dragon” In The Works

February 17, 2023 8:25AM AKST
How To Train Your Dragon is getting a live-action treatment…but you’ll have to wait until March of 2025.  It’s in good hands as the writer and director of the animated trilogy, Dean DeBlois, is going to be in charge of this one.  Casting is underway but so far no names to play Hiccup have been tossed out there. YouTuber John Campea thinks Timothee Chalamet would be a great Hiccup:

Ten years ago, they created a live area show that looked pretty great!

 

