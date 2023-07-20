KWHL KWHL Logo

Live Nation Offering $80 Ticket Package For Four Shows

July 20, 2023 5:44AM AKDT
Share
Concert Crowd

Live Nation is offering an all-in package of four tickets for $80 as part of its annual Summer’s Live promotion. The deal is good for thousands of shows taking place in venues across the U.S. this summer.

Upcoming concerts that are included are The Offspring, The Smashing Pumpkins, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg,  The Chicks, Counting Crows, Boy George & Culture Club, Matchbox Twenty, Yellowcard, Zac Brown Band, and more.

You can find a full list of eligible shows here.

Recently Played

Master Of PuppetsMetallica|
5:52am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Nothing More's Justin Hawkins Makes Statement About Running His Girlfriend Over With a Truck
2

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
3

Backers of effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system accused of campaign finance violations
4

Backers of effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system accused of campaign finance violations
5

Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says