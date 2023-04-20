KWHL KWHL Logo

“Live With Kelly And Mark” Fans Say Too Much PDA

April 20, 2023 8:06AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

After Ryan Seacrest’s exit, “Live with Kelly and Mark” officially launched with husband/wife team Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. They are no strangers to doing the show together, but now that it’s a permanent arrangement…it seems they’ve gotten a little too comfortable for some fans.

 

Viewers are a little uncomfortable with the PDA they are packing on during the show! A couple of comments on Twitter: “LESS married couple of 27 yrs – MORE morning talk show colleagues/cohosts. Please just stick to the hot topics and pop culture.” Another counted the touches: “Is there something wrong with Mark’s right hand? It seems it a magnet and Kelly’s leg is metal. Hes [sic] either touching her leg or arm. On the April 19th episode he has touched Kelly more times in TEN minutes than Ryan [Seacrest] did in a week! LEAVE THE MARRIAGE AT THE HOME! I mean come on!!!”

What do you think of married couples co-hosting shows?

