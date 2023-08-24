KWHL KWHL Logo

Lizzo Planning To Countersue Former Dancers

August 24, 2023 5:01AM AKDT
Lizzo is said to be ready to fight back with a lawsuit of her own against three former dancers who are suing her for sexual harassment and a toxic workplace.

Her attorney, Marty Singer, has photos that he says contradicts the story the dancers tell about a topless cabaret show in Paris. They show the dancers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” with the performers that seem to show a different story than they were pressured to go to the show. Singer also released contracts showing that the accusers chose to stay on for the third leg of Lizzo’s The Special Tour after this happened.

Singer says, “Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.” The dancers’ attorneys responded “The plaintiffs merely wanted to keep their jobs until they finally had enough of the abuse.”

