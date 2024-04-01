Lizzo Says “I Quit” Amid Legal Problems And Bad Press

Lizzo posted on Instagram on Friday (March 29th), “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.” She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views, being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

Lizzo went on to say that she didn’t “sign up for this s**t,” adding, “I quit.” Not sure if she’s talking about quitting social media or her career…or both. Last June, she contemplated quitting music over body-shaming comments. And more recently, she’s been embroiled in a lawsuit from former backup dancers who claimed she created a hostile work environment involving sexual harassment among other allegations.

