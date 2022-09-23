KWHL KWHL Logo

Lori Loughlin Books First Movie Since College Admissions Scandal

September 23, 2022 4:18AM AKDT
Share
Lori Loughlin Books First Movie Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has done a few TV gigs here and there but she booked her first new film since the college admissions scandal. The Great American Family network announced this week that Loughlin will star in Fall Into Winter, which is set to premiere early next year. It’s a big win for her after her brief prison stint in 2020, and fans seem to be on aboard with comments like “Everyone deserves a second chance!”

Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott further sang Loughlin’s praises in an interview. “She’s America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened,” he said. But over on Twitter, people were more savage saying she shouldn’t be called “America’s sweetheart.”

 

MORE HERE

Recently Played

A Little Bit OffFive Finger Death Punch|
8:09am
Wild SideMotley Crue|
8:05am
Wolf Totem (ft. Jacoby Shaddix)The Hu|
8:01am
Hunters MoonGhost|
7:11am
No SurpriseTheory Of A Deadman|
7:08am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska dividend, energy check payout will be $3,284
2

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Claims iPhone 14 Is Same As Previous Model
3

New Video for Nickelback's "San Quentin"
4

Ozzy NFL Halftime Show
5

‘A seat at the table’: Peltola to be sworn in to Congress