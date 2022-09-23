Lori Loughlin Books First Movie Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has done a few TV gigs here and there but she booked her first new film since the college admissions scandal. The Great American Family network announced this week that Loughlin will star in Fall Into Winter, which is set to premiere early next year. It’s a big win for her after her brief prison stint in 2020, and fans seem to be on aboard with comments like “Everyone deserves a second chance!”

Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott further sang Loughlin’s praises in an interview. “She’s America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened,” he said. But over on Twitter, people were more savage saying she shouldn’t be called “America’s sweetheart.”

MORE HERE