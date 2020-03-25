Los Angeles County backtracks on teen’s possible virus death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County health officials have backtracked on their announcement that a child died from the coronavirus, saying it’s possible the death was caused by something else. During their daily briefing Tuesday, the county health department said the unidentified child from the city of Lancaster was among four new deaths. Hours later, after Gov. Gavin Newsom had cited the death of the teenager as evidence the virus can strike anyone, the county issued a new statement. It said while the youth had tested positive for COVID-19, it was a complex case and there may be an “alternate explanation” for the death.