Los Angeles officer charged with pummeling unarmed man

Jun 9, 2020 @ 5:10pm

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with beating an unarmed trespassing suspect earlier this year in an encounter caught on video by a bystander. Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday that officer Frank Hernandez was charged with assault under color of authority. Video from a bystander and cameras worn by officers shows Hernandez pummeling the man more than dozen times. The man had been camping on a vacant property and left when Hernandez and a partner arrived. The suspect cursed at Hernandez several times and the officer punched him as he stood with his hands behind his back. The officer’s union didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

