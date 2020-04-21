      Weather Alert

Los Angeles study suggests virus much more widespread

Apr 20, 2020 @ 5:06pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new study estimates that 320,000 adults in Los Angeles County may have been infected with coronavirus. That’s according to preliminary results of a study that suggests the illness is far more widespread than current testing shows and the death rate is much lower. The study conducted by the county and the University of Southern California estimated that approximately 4.1% of the county’s adult population of 8 million has antibodies to the virus. The study shows more people than were known have been silent carriers of the virus that has killed more than 1,200 people in California.

