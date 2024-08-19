KWHL KWHL Logo

Lost Wedding Ring Turns Up 61 Years Later On Kentucky Farm

August 19, 2024 7:36AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

A guy in Kentucky named Glenn Gregory lost a wedding ring in 1963 near a tree on his farm that he planted with his wife Barbara two months after they got married.  

Unfortunately, Glenn died in December and was buried on their Henry County farm. Barbara hired Jonathan Searcy of Searcy Monument Co. to place Glenn’s grave marker, and while working near the tree, he spotted something glistening in the sun.

Barbara posted a video of the story to Facebook. Jonathan talked about the odds of finding it and Barbara said when he died, he was on his third ring so she kept it instead of burying it with him.

