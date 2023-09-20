KWHL KWHL Logo

Louis Tomlinson Documentary Coming To Paramount+

September 20, 2023 6:38AM AKDT
Louis Tomlinson is giving fans an intimate look at his personal and professional life…including his start with One Direction. He said, “This film means everything to me, and I’m looking forward to having it out there in the world!”

You’ll see never-before-seen home videos and footage from his One D days. It also follows him on his world tour in 2022 and through the making of his album Faith In The Future.

All Of Those Voices premieres exclusively on Paramount+ October 4th.

