Louisville 8th Grader Gets National Spotlight For His Incredible Talent

January 23, 2023 6:23AM AKST
Thirteen-year-old Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but he is proving he has never let that slow him down.  He gets around in a wheelchair but had a goal set to play a sport where jumping is a big part of the game: basketball. Sure, he could play in a wheelchair league but that was TOO EASY.  He wanted to make the Moore Middle School basketball team in Louisville, KY. And he did. And he’s money from the 3-point line.

 

#FeelGood

