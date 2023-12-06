KWHL KWHL Logo

Louisville “Flash Dads” Get The National Spotlight

December 6, 2023 7:22AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Louisville “Flash Dads” got the attention of NBC News for spreading encouragement and positivity to local elementary students.

Dozens and dozens of dads, grandpas and local leaders showing up once at month at local JCPS elementary school to line the entrance and hallways with high five’s and fist bumps, and they’ve been doing it for 7 years. Police Lieutenant Roger Collins and Army Veteran James Bogan are regulars.  Bogan showed up to support his grandson and the kids keep him coming back.

Dr. Kenya Natsis, principal at Rutherford, said that this is the positive energy they need to start their day. Erica Walker, principal at Audubon Traditional Elementary .

The post Louisville “Flash Dads” Get The National Spotlight appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

AlivePearl Jam
11:08am
The American Dream Is Killing MeGreen Day
11:05am
So Called LifeThree Days Grace
11:01am
Bad ThingsI Prevail
10:57am
TestifyRage Against The Machine
10:54am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Nov 30th & Dec 1st Toys For Tots 2023
2

Does “Golden Bachelor” Have Skeletons In His Closet?
3

Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing
4

Alaska landslide survivor says force of impact threw her around ‘like a piece of weightless popcorn’
5

Britney Spears Seems To Confirm Fans’ Suspicions