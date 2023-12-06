Louisville “Flash Dads” Get The National Spotlight

Louisville “Flash Dads” got the attention of NBC News for spreading encouragement and positivity to local elementary students.

Dozens and dozens of dads, grandpas and local leaders showing up once at month at local JCPS elementary school to line the entrance and hallways with high five’s and fist bumps, and they’ve been doing it for 7 years. Police Lieutenant Roger Collins and Army Veteran James Bogan are regulars. Bogan showed up to support his grandson and the kids keep him coming back.

Dr. Kenya Natsis, principal at Rutherford, said that this is the positive energy they need to start their day. Erica Walker, principal at Audubon Traditional Elementary .