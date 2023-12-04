KWHL KWHL Logo

Macauley Culkin Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

December 4, 2023 8:39AM AKST

Source: YouTube

Macauley Culkin was reunited with his “Home Alone” mom, Catherine O’Hara, for the ceremony unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Thirty years after he played Kevin in “Home Alone”, Culkin got emotional seeing it revealed. O’Hara thanked Culkin for including her saying: “…your fake mom, who left you home alone not once, but twice!” He thanked wife Brenda Song saying “you’re the only person happier for me than me!”

He closed his speech saying an iconic line: “Merry Christmas, you filthy animals”!

