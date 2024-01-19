KWHL KWHL Logo

Madonna Being Sued By Concertgoers For Starting Her Concert Late

January 19, 2024 7:29AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Two Madonna fans are big mad she hit the stage two hours late, and now they’re SUING HER.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden accuse her (along with Live Nation and Barclays Center) of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for claiming the December 13th New York show would start at 8:30 p.m. They say she didn’t hit the stage until two hours later and that cause a myriad of problems for them. Because it wasn’t over until 1 a.m., that meant they had a hard time finding public transportation home and it was more expensive. And they were salty the late end would make it harder to wake up early for work “and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

The suit alleges Madonna committed “a wanton exercise in false advertising” and “negligent misrepresentation.”

