Madonna Gets Backlash For Comments To Fan In A Wheelchair

Ooof. This is pretty cringey.

Madonna apologized after mistakenly calling out a fan in a wheelchair for sitting during her recent Celebration Tour stop near Los Angeles. During the concert, Madonna asked the fan, “What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” before realizing her mistake and apologizing, saying, “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you are here.”

Fan-recorded footage of the incident circulated online, sparking backlash from social media users who criticized her actions as ableist.