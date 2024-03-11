KWHL KWHL Logo

Madonna Gets Backlash For Comments To Fan In A Wheelchair

March 11, 2024 3:47AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ooof. This is pretty cringey.

Madonna apologized after mistakenly calling out a fan in a wheelchair for sitting during her recent Celebration Tour stop near Los Angeles. During the concert, Madonna asked the fan, “What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?” before realizing her mistake and apologizing, saying, “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you are here.”

Fan-recorded footage of the incident circulated online, sparking backlash from social media users who criticized her actions as ableist.

Recently Played

Ill Stick AroundFoo Fighters
7:43pm
I Was AliveBeartooth
7:40pm
Live And Let DieGuns N Roses
7:37pm
CrawlingLinkin Park
7:33pm
BackwaterMeat Puppets
7:23pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Josey Scott's Saliva Live at Koots March 30th!
2

Shooting stuns indigenous whaling village on Alaska’s desolate North Slope
3

Alaska’s Iditarod dogs get neon visibility harnesses after 5 were fatally hit while training
4

Taylor Swift’s Dad Being Investigated Over Assault Claims By Photographer
5

Camila Cabello Spills The Tea On Drake And…Shawn Mendes