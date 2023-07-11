KWHL KWHL Logo

Madonna Gives Health Update

July 11, 2023 5:37AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Madonna was out talking a walk in New York City and a woman walking by grabbed a picture. It’s the first time she was seen out since being hospitalized in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection. She confirmed in an Instagram post that the North American Celebration tour dates that had to be postponed will be rescheduled, and now the tour will kick off in Europe in October.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Reports say at 64-years-old Madonna has been pushing herself in rehearsals to make sure her show can compete with the likes of Beyonce or Taylor Swift.

Recently Played

Life Is BeautifulSixx A.m.|
12:15am
LithiumNirvana|
12:11am
Another Celebration At The End Of The WorldMammoth (wvh)|
12:06am
AerielsSystem Of A Down|
12:03am
The Hangmans Body CountVolbeat|
11:59pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak
2

Alaska’s slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year
3

Man shot and killed by officers on Anchorage highway was holding rifle, police say
4

This Guy Has Flown Nearly 24 Million Miles On Over 12,000 Flights!
5

US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings