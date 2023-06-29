KWHL KWHL Logo

Madonna Postpones ‘Celebration’ Tour For Health Reasons

June 29, 2023 8:31AM AKDT
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Madonna attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Madonna hospitalized!

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary released a statement letting fans know that Madonna is recovering from an infection.

 

 He said, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.” He continued, “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

According to sources, Madonna was “found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital.”

Madonna was scheduled to kick off her ‘Celebration Tour’ on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. There are no details yet about rescheduled dates.

