Madonna Re-Certified As Biggest-Selling Female Artist Of All Time

With over 400 million records sold over 40 years, Guinness World Records has re-certified Madonna as the biggest-selling female recording artist of all time.

Madonna has held this record since 2009, and her competition has a long way to go to beat her. Only The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson have sold more. Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé make up the rest of the top five. Madonna also wears the crown for the highest-grossing female touring artist, with a box-office gross of $1,389,746,222 as of July 2022, good enough for 5th overall. And she’s STILL touring with her Celebration Tour now in Europe. But don’t count out Taylor Swift’s epic Era’s Tour…that will affect rankings when all is said and done.

