Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes central Alaska

KAVIK RIVER CAMP, Alaska (AP) – A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has hit central Alaska.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that at 6:58 a.m. Sunday the earthquake struck an area 41.8 miles (67 kilometers) east of Kavik River Camp and 342.9 miles (551 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks, the state’s second-biggest city.

The survey says the earthquake has a depth of about four-tenths of a mile (0.6 kilometers.)

In January, a powerful undersea earthquake sent Alaskans fumbling for suitcases and racing to evacuation centers in the middle of the night after a cellphone alert warned a tsunami could hit communities along the state’s southern coast and parts of British Columbia. The magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered the alert.

