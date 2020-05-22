      Weather Alert

Man accused of vandalism in Sioux Falls arrested in Alaska

May 21, 2020 @ 4:15pm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader) — A man suspected of vandalizing an exhibit of outdoor art sculptures in Sioux Falls has been arrested in Alaska. The 35-year-old man is being held on a felony charge of intentional damage to property between $100,000 and $500,000. Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson said the man was arrested Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska after a warrant was issued. He is currently waiting extradition back to South Dakota.  Officers responded to a report of vandalism downtown May 5 after two sculptures and several windows at U.S. Bank and the Carroll Institute were damaged, the Argus Leader reported.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand