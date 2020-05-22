Man accused of vandalism in Sioux Falls arrested in Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader) — A man suspected of vandalizing an exhibit of outdoor art sculptures in Sioux Falls has been arrested in Alaska. The 35-year-old man is being held on a felony charge of intentional damage to property between $100,000 and $500,000. Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson said the man was arrested Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska after a warrant was issued. He is currently waiting extradition back to South Dakota. Officers responded to a report of vandalism downtown May 5 after two sculptures and several windows at U.S. Bank and the Carroll Institute were damaged, the Argus Leader reported.